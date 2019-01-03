Barbie hitting 60 this year - and still going strong

Barbie doll prototypes being displayed at a workshop in the Mattel design centre in El Segundo, California.

She turns 60 this year and doesn't have a single wrinkle.

Blonde or brunette, slender or curvy, black or white, princess or president, Barbie is a favourite for young girls, even if she has caused controversy over the years.

The iconic doll has evolved to keep up with the times - check out her Twitter feed.

And despite fierce competition, 58 million Barbies are sold each year in more than 150 countries. More than one billion Barbie dolls have been sold since her debut at the American Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.

Ms Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global general manager for the Barbie brand, said that today, 55 per cent of the dolls sold around the world have neither blonde hair nor blue eyes.

But Barbie is not only a toy store success - she has a massive social media presence, and is now an influencer with millions of followers on her @barbiestyle account.