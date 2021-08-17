Bask in the sun with these new sunscreens

ONLYSKIN

The skincare arm of Only Aesthetics has launched CPR, a wash-on anti-blue light and pollution sunscreen and cleanser all in one bottle.

Suitable for sensitive skin and powered by advanced ionic bonding technology, this revolutionary formula enables a full 24-hour broad spectrum protection against harmful UVA, UVB and HEV rays without the need for reapplication, as well as removes skin impurities thoroughly with just one single wash.

Onlyskin's CPR ($88) is now available exclusively at onlyskin.sg/shop/series/for-face/cpr-the-only-rescue-kit-you-will-ever-need/

Use WELCOME10 to enjoy 10 per cent off for first-time purchases.

HERA

The Korean beauty brand takes UV defence to the next level with the Hera Sun Mate Airy Sun Milk SPF50+ PA++++, the new member of its signature sun care collection.

It functions as a lightweight and tone-brightening sunscreen that offers a natural-looking, bright skin finish, as active zinc oxide - a light-reflecting mineral - is also incorporated within the formulation.

For complete comfort, pine needle extract is in place to inhibit sebum production too.

The Hera Sun Mate Airy Sun Milk SPF50+ PA++++ ($48) is available at Hera Ion Orchard boutique, Hera Beauty Lounge, and on Lazada and Zalora.

GRAIL

Local actor Lawrence Wong's skincare brand Got It Covered sunscreen is formulated with nano titanium dioxide and patented gossypium herbaceum (Arabian cotton) stem cells.

It has a high sun protection factor of SPF50 PA++++, is smooth on the skin and protects against the detrimental effects of the entire solar spectrum - UVA, UVB, infrared radiation and blue light (high energy visible) - and is also infused with calming ingredients such as panthenol and niacinamide.

Grail's Got It Covered sunscreen ($36) is now available on www.grailskin.com

PORCELAIN

Start your days feeling fresh, pampered and protected with the local skincare brand's Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector SPF28.

Harnessing the capabilities of cerium oxide, platinum, orange peel oil and sasa senanensis (bamboo) leaf extract, this weightless sunscreen tackles ageing at the root while providing anti-UV, anti-blue light, anti-pollution and anti-oxidative benefits.

The Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector SPF28 ($128) is now available at all Porcelain spas and porcelainskin.com

ALLIE

Bask in the warmth of the sun worry-free with the Japanese gel sunscreen brand's colour correcting options which help even out different skin tones while adding a glow to the skin.

Featuring a hydrangeas and sage scent, the Ennui Purple helps to blur out dull skin and pores.

Meanwhile, the Sunny Apricot helps to blur out dark circles and pores and is lightly scented with refreshing apricot and osmanthus.

Both contain an SPF of 50+ and a rating of PA++++, sebum control technology and beauty essence ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to help keep skin hydrated and supple.

Allie's Ennui Purple and Sunny Apricot ($30.90) are now available at selected Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG stores, and on Shopee and Lazada.