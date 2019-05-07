Be beautiful while saving the planet

You have a metal straw, a reusable coffee cup and you try to minimise the use of plastic bags when you go grocery shopping.

So why not apply that go-green attitude when it comes to your beauty regimen?

Here are five bad grooming habits that everyone should quit ASAP.

Throwing away empty containers

If you are recycling your containers, good on you. But you could go one step further by choosing glass next time as it is infinitely recyclable.

Also, reuse packaging such as the empty jars of body balms as pots for succulents.

And support beauty brands that give you freebies in exchange for bringing back a number of their used containers.

Buying skincare that use synthetic or toxic chemicals

Ingredients have a massive impact on the environment. Facial scrubs and beauty products containing plastic microbeads pollute the sea. You can get the same exfoliating effect with a muslin cloth, or products with natural ingredients such as salt or sugar.

Aside from the fact that vegan products with less harmful chemicals and preservatives is probably better for your skin, it is also likely that there is sustainable sourcing of ingredients. The packaging may be made from recyclable materials too.

So start educating yourself on natural, raw and vegan brands that create non-toxic products made from renewable sources and ethical practices.

Buying single-use beauty products

Consider buying make-up with refillable palettes or cushions. Even everyday items such as make-up wipes are an example of modern conveniences that have long-term consequences. It takes years for make-up wipes (and not many are biodegradable) to break down in the landfill. Instead, use a reusable and washable one like the MakeUp Eraser.

Leaving the shower or tap running

A running tap wastes 6 litres of water a minute. So if you normally leave it or the shower running while you wash your face or shave your legs, turn it off instead.

Also, instead of an indulgent bath, take a quick shower. And you should aim to multi-task - soap your body or exfoliate your face while you let the hair conditioner sink in.

Having an arsenal of beauty products

Instead of a 10-step Korean skincare routine, think about consolidating and simplifying your beauty regimen. Try using double-duty products, like an exfoliating cleanser.

Many of us are guilty of buying new products before we even finish what we have at home, so imagine if you actually use everything in your beauty cupboard. It would definitely be better for the environment and kinder on your wallet.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)