Be good to your skin: Products to boost your beauty

MARIA GALLAND PARIS

Enhance your beauty with the French skincare brand's latest face lifting series, efficiently providing instant and long-term results and preserving youthfulness naturally.

The Absolute Youthful Lifting treatment ($280, 75 minutes) employs a 100 per cent manual lifting massage which invigorates both the body and mind, reducing stress and restoring vitality.

Meanwhile, the Lift'Expert product range ($208.65 to $337.05) is equipped with innovative active ingredients that promote collagen synthesis and fight free radical damage alongside oxidation disorders, providing effective firming effects.

Maria Galland Paris' face lifting series is now available at selected beauty salons across Singapore, including L'Essenza, Spa Elements and Point D' Beaute.

PILLING BEAN

Discover the beauty wonders of coffee with the all-natural Korean skincare brand's Coffee Scrubs, that are rich in anti-oxidants and caffeine goodness to instantly restore and rejuvenate your skin.

Made to look like coffee beans, the Facial Coffee Scrub Cleanser ($29.90) removes make-up and excess sebum, deeply cleanses and exfoliates all at once to unveil soft and clear skin without the need for double cleansing.

With the appearance of coffee grounds, the Coffee Scrub Cleanser ($39.90) helps reduce the appearance of cellulite with the caffeine.

Pilling Bean's Coffee Scrubs are now available in three variants - Original, Mint and Lavender - at selected Guardian stores, Robinsons and Welcia BHG@Bugis.

KENZOKI

The Japanese skincare line has introduced a new member to its White Lotus range, the Moisturising Lotus Mask, which captures the white lotus' moisturising power in a cream flower encapsulated in a gel.

It contains lotus plant essence renowned for its soothing properties, a high molecular weight of hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration and white lotus glycolysat extracted from its blossoms, known for trapping free radicals while reinforcing the skin's barrier function.

The Kenzoki Moisturising Lotus Mask ($106) is now available at all Sephora stores and online.