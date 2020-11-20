Beat the Black Friday rush with Gain City

You stand to get great free items as part of Gain City's Black Friday Deals For Days sale, where electronics items are up for grabs.

When it comes to Gain City's Black Friday Deals For Days sale, savings take on a new meaning.

With products going for up to 60 per cent off, now is the best time to beat the Black Friday rush and shop up a guilt-free storm.

In addition, get a free Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Tower Fan and Dyson V10 Fluffy Vacuum Cleaner (worth $1,348) or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (worth $1,998) with the local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer's selection of mattresses, sofas, dining tables and more (minimum spend and terms and conditions apply).

Early Black Friday couch deals - such as the Shaun 3-Seater Recliner Sofa ($799, usual price $3,399) - are running now right up into the holiday season. So save hundreds of dollars at Gain City, where a few sofas are available for a steal, with savings of 50 per cent or more, while others come in at about 20 per cent off.

And mattresses, one of the most important and expensive purchases you will make for your home, are also one of the most discounted Black Friday items.

Black Friday and electronics have always gone hand in hand, making it the most desirable time to buy a mobile, tablet or laptop.

The top tech deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 inches 32+2GB ($185, usual price $298), Oppo A53 Smartphone 6.5 inches ($299, usual price $329), Lenovo Tablet 10.3 inches grey ($299, usual price $499), Acer Laptop 15.6 inches R7-3750H ($1,098, usual price $1,398) and Lenovo Laptop 14 inches I5-1035G1 ($899, usual price $1,199).