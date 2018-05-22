Beauty bites

GUERLAIN

PHOTOS: GUERLAIN

The French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house has introduced Mon Guerlain Florale EDP ($208) to its fragrance family.

The perfume is a fresh and gentle interpretation inspired by a flower unfolding in the morning dew. The luminous jasmine, a raw ingredient, is used in large amounts, which particularly showcases Mon Guerlain's lavender-vanilla accord.

The perfume is available at all Guerlain counters.

THREE

PHOTOS: THREE

The Japanese skincare brand introduces the Three Line, a range developed to enhance overall skin, body and mental immunity againstenvironmental and lifestyle stressors.

The star product, Three Cleansing Oil ($68), is a make-up remover with 98 per cent naturally derived ingredients. It has a smooth texture that gently but thoroughly cleanses the skin by removing accumulated impurities such as make-up, excess keratin and air pollutants, bringing back the skin's innate glow and clarity.

Its key ingredients, laurel leaf oil and frankincense oil, deliver a slightly sweet, refreshing and spicy scent to relieve stress and tension.

The new line is available at all Three stores and boutiques.

PORCELAIN

PHOTOS: PORCELAIN

With new advanced technologies including a colder CryoProbe, local skincare brand Porcelain Face Spa upgrades its cryotherapy treatments to give better and instant results.

The highlight treatment is the Cryotherapy Intensive for lifting and toning. It uses a low-frequency CryoProbe to bring down the skin's temperature to minus 15 deg C and tones muscles for improved facial lifting and firming while aiding in product penetration with Iontophoresis, a technique of introducing ionic medicinal compounds through the skin by applying an electric current.

Cryotherapy Intensive ($425.86, 75 minutes for face and neck) is available at Porcelain's outlets at Orchard Gateway and Tanjong Pagar Centre.