Beauty bites

LADUREE

Indulge in the French luxury bakery and sweets-maker's Les Merveilleuses Laduree 2018 Summer Collection (above), designed to please the eye and magnify the wearer's beauty.

The Mini Pressed Cheek Colors ($37) come in charming limited-design packaging inspired by macarons; the Mini Eye Shadows ($37) resemble the brand's iconic Religieuse puff pastry; and the UV Pressed Face Powder ($88) with sunscreen comes shaped like the Laduree Marie-Antoinette cake.

The range is now available at the Les Merveilleuses Laduree Boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

PHILOSOPHY

PHOTOS: PHILOSOPHY

The US skincare and cosmetics brand introduces its latest fragrances and body sets - amazing grace ballet rose and pure grace nude rose ($25 to $69).

The former captures notes of delicate rose enveloped in sparkling lychee and peony, then layered with sheer pink musk.

The latter features a beautiful composition of delicate blush rose balanced by clean, dewy greens, neroli and bright orange flower cocooned in the sensuality of cedarwood and musk.

PHOTOS: PHILOSOPHY

Both fragrances are now available at Sephora stores.

CUREL

PHOTOS: CUREL

Japan's No. 1 brand for sensitive skin offers a complete set of skincare essentials in the Curel Moisture Face Care Range ($19.80 to $38.80, above) to soothe, cleanse and moisturise different sensitive skin types - dry, extremely dry and sensitive.

Products include the make-up cleansing gel, foaming wash, moisture lotion, moisture face milk, intensive moisture cream and eye zone essence.

The Moisture Face Care Range is now available at selected Watsons, Guardian, Unity, NTUC FairPrice and Cold Storage outlets.