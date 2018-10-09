Beauty bites

CAOLION

The Korean beauty brand's Magic Black Powder line harnesses the powers of its signature ingredient - graphene powder, acomposition of carbon molecules that is said to hold remarkable catalytic properties. It stimulates the metabolism of skin cells, aiding the speedy and thorough absorption of other active ingredients and maximising pore purifying and tightening efficiencies. Its best-sellers are the Eye and Cheek Patch ($9), Sheet Mask ($12) and Massage Peeling Gel ($45).

Caolion's Magic Black Powder collection is available at Sephora stores and online.

BIO-ESSENCE

The local skincare brand's Bio-Water range for sensitive skin, which delivers excellent hydration to keep skin moisturised and smooth, is now enhanced with the Bio Energy Complex, a proprietary formula that aids skin's ability to repair, renew and replenish itself.

The special ingredient, Bio-Water, boosts the skin barrier function with an unique anti-pollution formulation that blocks minuscule environmental pollutants, preventing skin damage and clogging.

Star products include the Bio-Water Vitamin B5 Gel ($45.90), Bio-Water Energizing Water ($28.90/300ml, $12.90/100ml) and Bio-Water-Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++ ($25.90).

The Bio-essence Bio-Water series is available at Guardian, NTUC FairPrice, Robinsons, Watsons, myCK Department Store, OG and selected cosmetic houses.

HANBANG SKIN SOLUTIONS

Founded by KC Group, also behind Yakson Singapore as well as Apgujeong, Myeongdong and Aoyama hair studios, the Korean facial centre is now at Nex shopping mall (#04-30).

Hanbang Skin Solutions' signature treatment, Anti-Glycation Care ($448), promotes firm facial muscles and bright skin appearance through the use of Geunmak Therapy, a Korean traditional massage technique that improves skin's elasticity and helps to contour the face through detox and lymphatic drainage.

Enjoy a facial treatment trial (Clarifying Care or Intense Lifting Care) at $38 for all first-time customers.