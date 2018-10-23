Beauty bites

COSMICQWEENS

Shine bright like a diamond with the home-grown cosmetics brand, which aims to inject a breath of fresh air into the industry.

Its star products are the Velverets ($24) - a lipstick that comes in eight different shades, is highly pigmented and delivers a formula that keeps lips supple and moisturised - and the Diamond Lights ($22), a multipurpose highlighter that gives one a luminous healthy glow.

Both products are parabenfree, gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, and are now available online (cosmicqweens.com).

LUX LUMINIQUE

Japan's No.1 haircare brand has launched its first Superfoods series, inspired by the rich nutrients and vitamins in superfoods to offer holistic wellness.

It consists of four products - the Acai Straight Shampoo and Treatment, and the Goji Berry Moist Shampoo and Treatment ($16.90 each) - that provide luscious, shiny and healthy hair from roots to ends using one-of-a-kind technology from Japan.

Lux Luminique Superfoods is now available at Watsons, Guardian, major supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Check out the Lux Luminique Superfoods Parlour at Bugis Junction from now to Oct 28, where you can enjoy a hair consultation and a bowl of acai, a core ingredient in the Superfoods range, topped with goji berries and mixed nuts from Seed & Soil.

CANVAS

The Australian skincare brand has introduced new products to keep skin soft, supple and bright.

The Detox Facial Mask ($132.20) from Canvas' Botanical D-Tox series of anti-pollution products is enriched with vitamin C, milk thistle, ashwagandha and kaolin, forming a protective shield on the surface of the skin against environmental aggressors by neutralising face radicals and preventing UV-induced oxidative damage, while stimulating DNA repair in skin cells.

Meanwhile, the harmonious blend of essential oils in the Rose Otto Concentrated Hydration Serum ($54.50) harnesses time-release technology to maintain the skin's optimum level of hydration throughout the day.

The products are available online at www.canvasbeauty.com.sg. There is a $5 discount when customers join the Canvas Beauty Club, valid for first online purchase.