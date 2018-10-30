Beauty bites

THREE COSMETICS

The Japanese beauty brand's Aiming Facial Oil Essence ($210) is an oil-based serum formulated to target unstable mature skin and combat problems brought about by hormonal imbalances.

The Oderange hair care line, with the Shampoo ($52) and Conditioner ($55), is designed to counteract the daily damage caused by factors including climate change, exposure to UV rays, daily stress and air pollutants.

The Three Cosmetics products are now available at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

ROBINSONS

Get a sneak preview of NARS Cosmetics' limited-edition Color Collection inspired by punk fashion of the '70s, launching first at Robinsons till Nov 1.

The High Voltage Highlighter Palette ($75) is being sold exclusively at Robinsons The Heeren, while the rest of the collection features the Powermatte Lip Luster ($40), Provocateur Eyeshadow Palette ($90) and Spiked Audacious Lipstick ($46).

CLARINS

The French luxury skincare company has introduced its Skin Illusion foundation, Multi-Active Eye and Water Lip Stain.

The Skin Illusion foundation's ($62) new-generation serum texture contains just the right amount of pigments in a blend of silky, non-greasy oils with different evaporation speeds.

Using the fatigue-fighting properties of teasel extract in its free form, the Multi-Active Eye ($88) smooths fine lines, minimises signs of fatigue (puffiness and dark circles) and revives and brightens the eye area.

The customisable Water Lip Stain ($36) - available in four shades - boasts a transfer-proof, barely-there finish. These products are now available at all authorised Clarins counters, the Clarins boutique at ION Orchard, Clarins Skin Spa and www.clarins.com.