Beauty bites

FENTY BEAUTY

The 100 per cent cruelty-free cosmetics brand by pop star Rihanna now has five shades of its Stunna Lip Paint ($36) - Uninvited (matte black), Uncensored (universal red), Unveil (chocolate brown), Uncuffed (rosy mauve) and Unbutton (peachy nude).

The long-wear liquid lip colour goes from zero to 100 in one stroke of its lip-defining precision wand, featuring a weightless formula and 12-hour hold.

And to celebrate Fenty Beauty's one-year anniversary, Rihanna has also curated a new duo of next-level shimmering textures.

The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk ($31) gives lips a shimmering wash of pearl while conditioning shea butter enriches from within.

You can also glow with diamond-dusted highlighter with the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil ($56), a formula that will leave your face and body crystal-coated.

Fenty Beauty's latest offerings are now available on Sephora.sg and in Sephora stores.

JOWAE

Indulge in a sweet balance with the France-based skincare brand, where phytocosmetics research is brought to life through the integration of powerful antioxidant Lumiphenols and Asian medicinal and traditional plants.

Its skincare collection, which includes the Micellar Cleansing Water ($20 to $28), Hydrating Water Mist ($18), Youth Concentrate Complexion serum ($58) and Soothing Nourishing Balm ($32), help cleanse, moisturise, refresh and restore the skin's vital balance.

Jowae is now available at Guardian, Robinsons, My Beaute Paris and Metro.

NIVEA

The German personal care brand has introduced an effective cleansing duo boasting micellar technology and skin benefits from rose water, revealing a healthy-looking complexion.

In addition to removing waterproof make-up efficiently, Nivea's Rose Micellar Water with Oil ($19.90) tones, purifies and hydrates skin without drying it out.

For those who prefer to double cleanse, the gentle Micellar Rose Water Wash Gel ($10.90) purifies the skin from impurities and cleanses thoroughly for refreshingly clean skin.

The former is now available at all FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage, Guardian and Watsons outlets, while the latter is exclusively available at all Watsons stores.