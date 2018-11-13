Beauty bites

SABON

Celebrated around the world for its natural and luxurious line of body scrubs and bath products, the Israeli beauty brand has launched its Ocean Secrets Anti-Pollution skincare collection, specially formulated to protect skin from pollution and other harsh daily environmental stressors.

It consists of foaming cleanser, facial toner, moisturising facial toning serum, moisturising facial cream, night cream, eye cream, rich moisturising facial mask and more ($67 to $107).

They are now available at the Sabon boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and counter at Tangs at Tang Plaza Level 1.

LIPSTICK QUEEN

Experience the magical chaos of the US brand's Method In The Madness Collection, as swirls of creamy hues combine into a bold lip colour. With six shades - Chaotic Cocoa, Berserk Berry, Manic Mauve, Reckless Red, Peculiar Pink and Nonsense Nude - the hydrating formula is infused with vitamin E, leaving lips soft and supple.

The collection ($37) is available at escentials Tangs at Tang Plaza, Paragon, Takashimaya and escentials.com

JYUNKA BY CARRAGHEEN

Home-grown beauty brands Jyunka and Carragheen have come together to launch Jyunka by Carragheen at 12A Liang Seah Street.

This beauty oasis is Jyunka's second concept store after opening at Pacific Plaza, where you can experience its range of skin brightening and whitening facial treatments and products, including the popular Jyunka V Blanc Treatment ($280) and Jyunka Blanc Whitening series comprising essence mist, serum and cream ($58 to $228).

Carragheen will also continue offering its signature eyelash extension services on the premises.

First-time clients are entitled to an exclusive 30 per cent discount for their facial treatments.