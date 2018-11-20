Beauty bites

LADUREE

The French luxury bakery's cosmetics line is here with its Les Merveilleuses Laduree 2018 Autumn Collection, a treasure trove of exciting colours and playfulness.

They include the limited edition Liquid Cheek Colour ($40, above left), which comes in three shades and with a rich, relaxing fragrance inspired by Laduree teas.

PHOTOS: RESPECTIVE BRANDS

The Powder Foundation ($37, above right) contains an exquisite blend of 'vein blue (blue pearl)' powder and 'UV-cut powder', protecting the skin from ultraviolet rays, controlling skin tone redness and yellowness and delivering the impression of translucent, immaculate skin that complements cheek make-up. The collection is available at the Les Merveilleuses Laduree boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

KORA ORGANICS

The Australian skincare brand has unveiled its Amethyst Luminizer and Clear Quartz Luminizer ($39 each, above), two organic emollient balms that enhance natural beauty, provide extra hydration and impart sheer luminous colour.

Both contain certified Organic Noni Fruit Extract, Coconut and Rosehip Oils that nourish, moisturise and melt into the skin, and work with actual Amethyst Crystal Powder and Clear Quartz Crystal Powder.

The Kora Organics products are now available exclusively at Sephora Singapore stores islandwide.

GUERLAIN

The latest addition to Abeille Royale, the French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house's beloved age-defying line, Abeille Royale Double R Renew and Repair Serum ($223 for 30ml, or $299 for 50ml, right) responds to women's key skincare concerns with a double formula.

Consisting of exclusive Black Bee Royal Jelly, the serum delivers radiance and firmness to the skin while reducing wrinkles, tightening pores and achieving rapid and lasting results.

Another recent launch is the Abeille Royale Bee Glow Aqua Cushion ($101, right, below), a fluid offering optimal hydration while giving it a 'wet-look' effect.

A fresh moisturiser, it peps up skin and also plays the role of an illuminating make-up primer or a finisher after make-up.

Both products are now available at Guerlain counters at Takashimaya Department Store, TANGS Plaza and Metro Paragon as well as Sephora Marina Bay Sands and Sephora ION Orchard.