Beauty bites

HUXLEY

One of South Korea's fastest-growing skincare brands has landed in Singapore, together with its latest cleanser products, the Cleansing Oil: Deep Clean, Deep Moist ($70) and Cleansing Foam: Deep Clean, Deep Moist ($40).

Huxley harnesses the power of the moisture-binding prickly pear cactus from the Sahara desert along with other antioxidant-rich botanical ingredients in its minimalist skincare line. Its unique formulations promote the skin's natural defences and energise the skin alongside a light, refreshing fragrance inspired by Moroccan gardens. Find Huxley at the Huxley Showroom at 42A Club Street or online (huxley.sg), the Huxley Official Lazada Store, M Beauty at Metro Centrepoint and Skinx at Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

INNISFREE

With 60 options to choose from customised for your skin based on moisture, coverage and shade, the Korean beauty brand redefines the perfect foundation forever.

The My Foundation range ($32) is formulated with ingredients like Jeju volcanic scoria powder, Jeju green tea water and Jeju green tea seed oil.

For those who prefer the convenience and portability of the compact version of My Foundation, My To Go Cushion ($38) is great for touch-ups and fuss-free application on the go.

Embrace your lips with Innisfree's Vivid Cotton Ink Nude Collection ($15), featuring five shades perfect for daily wear.

These products are now available at all Innisfree outlets islandwide.

PETER THOMAS ROTH

Experience intense hydration or turn up the heat with the Hungarian skincare brand's latest launches.

The Water Drench collection ($52 to $120) includes the Cloud Cream Cleanser and Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, and features lightweight formulas loaded with hyaluronic acid, a potent hydrator to keep skin looking young and well moisturised.

The nourishing Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Atomic Heat Mask ($110) harnesses the power of Hungarian thermal water, botanicals and modern technologies, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, uneven skin tone and texture.

Peter Thomas Roth is now available at all Sephora stores islandwide.