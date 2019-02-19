Beauty bites

MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

The US beauty brand's limited edition Leopard Frost Collection gives you icy finishes and high-impact pigment for the ultimate guilty pleasure.

Pair the Le Marc Lip Frost Lipstick ($44) with the Eye-Conic Frost Eyeshadow Palette ($69), a covetable mix of frosty finishes and creamy mattes inspired by textiles and layering.

Marc Jacobs Beauty's Leopard Frost Collection is now available on Sephora.sg and all Sephora stores.

EUCERIN

From one of the leading dermo-cosmetic brands in the US and Europe comes Eucerin Aquaphor, a versatile skin balm that addresses a variety of skin problems and irritations - from dry, cracked and rough skin to chafing and aftercare for minor burns and superficial wounds.

Formulated with no antibacterial agents, preservatives and fragrances, it helps to regenerate skin while soothing and relieving damaged skin, and is suitable for the entire family.

Eucerin Aquaphor ($16.90, 110ml; $7.90, 2x7ml) is now exclusively available at leading Watsons stores.

KAT VON D BEAUTY

Inspired by the US cosmetics brand's fast-selling and highest-rated original Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita, which sparked a global obsession in 2015 with all things dusty mauve, the Lolita Capsule Collection introduces new vegan and cruelty-free products devoted to this beloved chestnut rose shade.

The Lolita Eyeshadow Palette ($57) features eight high-pigment, blendable matte shades inspired by Lolita's rosy tones, while the Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner in Lolita ($32) boasts extreme 24-hour wear and waterproof, transfer-proof and smudge-proof performance.

They are now available on Sephora.sg and all Sephora stores.