Beauty bites

DRUNK ELEPHANT

The US cult skincare brand's A-Passioni Retinol Cream ($105) boasts a cutting-edge formula that combines 1 per cent vegan retinol with nourishing, superfood-rich ingredients to dramatically diminish the appearance of fine lines, deep wrinkles and sun damage, revealing a vibrant and younger-looking complexion.

Retinol and supportive peptides restore bounce, resilience and a brighter clarity to skin while helping to even skin tone and texture.

Vitamin F, along with a curated blend of comforting passionfruit, apricot, marula and jojoba oils, replenish essential lipids and moisture while antioxidant-packed kale, winter cherry and xanthophylls defend against environmental stressors.

The cream is now available at sephora.sg and at Sephora Ion Orchard.

INNISFREE

The Korean cosmetics brand is expanding its popular lip range with the new Vivid Cotton Ink Crushed Rose Collection, a line-up of five hues inspired by the rich colours of a delicately crushed rose.

Suitable for daily use, the infusion of botanical moisturising ingredients featuring the Shine Essence Oil Complex brings out the tint colour while keeping lips supple and nourished.

The long-lasting formula applies smoothly with a glossy touch and velvety matte finish, creating a light and downy texture.

The collection ($15) is available at all Innisfree stores.

CALVIN CHAN AESTHETICS MEDISPA

Reward your mum with the gift of skin health at the local aesthetics medispa at Wheelock Place on April 9 and 10.

The 30-minute HydraFacial treatment ($98 for one person; $168 for two people) promises to minimise fine lines, congestion, enlarged pores and discolouration.

It is a non-invasive, non-surgical resurfacing procedure that provides cleansing, exfoliation, extraction and hydration, using Vortex-Fusion antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid for better and instant results.

All bookings are on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the promotion is applicable only for first-time customers who have never tried the HydraFacial before.