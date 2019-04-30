Beauty bites

SK-II

The Japanese beauty brand's GenOptics Spot Pen has the highest concentration of WH Smart Cocktail of all SK-II's products, and together with Pitera, aims to effectively combat and reduce spots.

The revolutionary product comes with a magnetic applicator, which allows ingredients to penetrate skin three times better than applying with a finger.

The GenOptics Spot Pen ($188) is exclusively available at SK-II Travel Retail counters.

PHOTO: SK-II

BIO-ESSENCE

The local skincare brand's Bio-Hydra range is infused with Bio-essence's latest proprietary formula, the Bio Energy Complex, which works in synergy alongside star ingredient marine algae to dramatically improve efficacy.

Pamper your skin overnight with the Aqua Sleeping Mask that replenishes lost moisture, repairs and regenerates.

Or bid goodbye to rough, patchy and dull-looking skin with the Aqua Skin-Dewy Exfoliator ($29.90) that gently refines skin texture by easing away the daily build-up of dirt.

Comprising of the Aqua Moisturizing Gel, Aqua Skin-Dewy Lotion and Ultra Whip Cleansing Foam, Bio-essence's Bio-Hydra range ($10.90 to $29.90) is available at myCK Department Store, Guardian, NTUC FairPrice, OG, Robinsons, Watsons and selected cosmetic houses.

PHOTO: BIO-ESSENCE

MAMONDE

The Korean brand's Vital Vitamin Line boasts a strong antioxidant effect with bitter orange flower extract and vitamins B3, B5, C, E, F and P.

They help skin effectively recover from fatigue, prevent the acceleration of ageing cells and give your complexion renewed vitality.

PHOTO: MAMONDE,

The Vital Vitamin Essence ($45) consists of three petal-shaped capsules and colours that burst upon application, while the Vital Vitamin Cream ($45) has a hydrating water gel-like texture that is absorbed quickly to form a smooth moisture barrier.

The product line is available at the Mamonde Boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Mamonde counters at TANGS VivoCity and Jem, as well as online on Lazada.