Beauty bites

MY JAPANESE BEAUTY POP-UP STORE

Anessa, Senka and Tsubaki are hosting this world-first experiential event with Watsons Singapore. Held outside Takashimaya from now to Oct 20 (11am to 9pm on weekdays; 11am to 10pm on weekends), the pop-up brings to life the illustrious heritage of the trio's parent company, Shiseido, and the essence of Japanese beauty, and it also showcases the three brands - on top of offering discounts of up to 30 per cent.

Guiding guests along the way is a pop-up experience micro-site, accessible through the Watsons app/website or a QR code. It is an offline-to-online shopping app that allows users to scan QR codes to read product descriptions and add items to their carts.

After users check out online, Watsons will deliver their shopping to them within a few days.

DERMALOGICA

It is time to celebrate the US skincare brand's official opening of its first concept store in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport (#B1-283) tomorrow.

To mark the occasion, it will be holding a store-wide sale of 30 per cent (excluding travel-sized products and the new Age Bright range) from Thursday to Sunday.

Dermalogica will also be introducing its new star treatments, the ProSkin 30 ($68) and ProSkin 60 ($138). Both are treatments that address top skin concerns in either 30 or 60 minutes.

POMELO

Expect savings of up to 70 per cent with the brand's 10.10 Sale from tomorrow to Thursday at its 313@Somerset flagship store, with over 5,000 styles across various categories from Workwear to Special Collections and the latest trends.

Customers shopping on pomelofashion.com and the Pomelo app will also enjoy the same perks.

The sale kicks off online with tiered promotions starting Oct 10 midnight, for 24 hours only.

For even more discounts, shop on the Pomelo app.