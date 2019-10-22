Beauty bites

SUNPLAY

The Japanese brand's Sunplay Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture sunscreens are feather-light and super-absorbent, boast a maximum of SPF50 PA++++ protection from UVA and UVB rays and also contain four powerful moisturising ingredients handpicked for their superior hydrating qualities.

They feel like water and sink quickly into the skin, leaving a veil of moisture, protection and softness with no greasy after-feel.

Thanks to their silky texture, the products also work well as a make-up base.

The Mist ($22.90) is now available at Watsons and Guardian, while the Essence ($18.90) and Gel ($19.90) are now available at Watsons, Guardian, FairPrice, Lazada, Shopee and Don Don Donki.

MARIA GALLAND PARIS

Let your skin breathe again with the French skincare brand's latest state-of-the-art skin D-Tox treatment (from $88), which employs a 100 per cent manual deep cleansing treatment adapted to all skin types and offers proven efficacy in 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the daily home-use product range - including 2 Creamy Soft Mask, 67 Oil-In-Milk Sublime Cleanser, 41 Gentle Exfoliating Cream For The Face and 68 D-Tox Purifying Mask - contains natural active ingredients to deep cleanse and remove impurities and excess sebum, while moisturising skin for a regained glow.

Call 6278-2633 for the list of beauty salons that provide Maria Galland Paris treatments and products.

PETER THOMAS ROTH

The future of Vitamin C has arrived with the US skincare brand's Potent-C Bright & Plump Moisturiser.

Packed with a concentration of 10 per cent THD Ascorbate, it is amplified by three per cent Vitamin E and two per cent Ferulic Acid to provide complete anti-ageing, firming and brightening benefits, and improve the look of uneven skin tone and texture.

Light-scattering Diamond Powder imparts youthful radiance and bioengineered Ginger Root Extract helps maintain results.

The Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Bright & Plump Moisturiser ($112) is now available at Sephora stores islandwide.