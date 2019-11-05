Beauty bites
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN BEAUTY
The French luxury shoe brand's beauty line presents Loubileopard, its new feline fatale make-up look for lips, eyes and nails imagined by Christian Louboutin Beauty's global make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench and created expressly for the holiday season.
Make a statement in ready-to-claw red nails with Rouge Louboutin ($47), create prowling cat eyes with Tape a L'Oeil Metallic Eye Colour ($80) in Lionissima (metallic nude) or Priyadora (metallic brown), and opt for suede soft matte lips with Velvet Matte Lip Colour in Rouge Louboutin ($142).
The Loubileopard limited edition collection is now available at the Christian Louboutin Beauty counter at Tangs at Tang Plaza and www.tangs.com.
THEFACESHOP - NATURE COLLECTION
The Korean skincare and cosmetics company has unveiled a new range of age-defying skincare products under Sooryehan, a holistic brand that imbues time-honoured herbs through biotechnology.
Infusing ginseng in each bottle of Ginseng First Essence ($69), Ginseng Essence ($142) and Ginseng Cream ($117), Sooryehan's Ginseng Line helps with anti-ageing, wrinkle-fighting and brightening, revitalising skin to its healthy, glowing condition with twice more Ginsenoside, an active component of ginseng, than regular ginseng.
Sooryehan is now available at the selected TheFaceShop - Nature Collection stores islandwide.
PHILOSOPHY
The US beauty brand introduces its Renewed Hope In A Jar Water Cream, boasting an airy cooling texture that delivers 72-hour hydration to achieve glowy, glassy skin.
The multi-tasking, quick-absorbing water cream serves as both a moisturiser and primer, while the oil-free, paraben-free hyaluronic acid formula with hydra-glow complex targets dullness to replenish dehydrated skin.
It also contains pineapple extract and Norwegian glacial water.
Philosophy's Renewed Hope In A Jar Water Cream ($64) is now available at Sephora stores islandwide and sephora.sg.
