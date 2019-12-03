Beauty bites

LUXASIA

Asia-Pacific's omnichannel beauty retailer has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company (South-east Asia) on a special lipstick collection named Believe In The Journey, inspired by the empowering themes and beloved characters of Disney's animated blockbuster Frozen 2.

Formulated in South Korea and featuring a paraben-free and hydrating formula enriched with vitamin E, argan, rosehip and jojoba oils, it comes in an elegant packaging and boasts five shades - True To Myself (Nude Pink), Fearless (Nude Beige), Born To Lead (Pink Plum), Eternal Optimist (Rose Red) and Be Cool (Coral).

The collection ($22 each) is now available from select Guardian stores and Lazada.

KANEBO

Achieve sublime beauty with new make-up offerings from the Japanese beauty brand's luxe range, Kanebo The Exceptional.

The Kanebo The Cream Foundation ($295) is a luxuriously rich foundation that provides delicately precise coverage, while Kanebo The Primer ($180) is an essence make-up primer that infuses hydration and comfortably fits to uneven skin surfaces and pores for a smooth, translucent finish.

Both products are now available at Kanebo counters at Takashimaya and OG Albert Complex.

JS ORPHIC

Singapore Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling has teamed up with

Dr S.M. Yuen from Atlas Medical - Laser & Aesthetics Clinic and skincare specialists from South Korea to produce a line of products to alleviate skin concerns, provide long-lasting protection and stimulate healthy skin rejuvenation.

The initial four items provide what is necessary for a basic skincare routine - Pore Care Splash-Away ($149), Stem Cell + Snail Waterfall Serum ($288), My Favourite Skin Hydrator ($169) and UV Shield + Skin Protector ($129).

Paraben-free, non-comedogenic, non-greasy and suitable for all skin types, the products are now available at www.jsorphic.com and www.nomadx.sg.