Beauty bonanza

THANN

The luxury retail boutique at Paragon (#03-45) offers premium botanically- derived body care, hair care, skin care and home aromatherapy products that combine natural therapy with dermatological science.

Be sure to pamper yourself with their specially-curated menu of relaxing and transformative facial treatments ($150 for 70 minutes).

LIPSTICK QUEEN

Enriched with shea butter, mango butter and antioxidant Vitamin E, this new sheer-coverage, shade-shifting lipstick will leave your lips extra soft.

The most exciting part?

Lipstick Queen's Shade Shifter lipsticks ($42) work with the pH of your lips to create a custom colour of your choosing.

They are now available at escentials counters at Paragon, Tangs at Tang Plaza L1 and Takashimaya as well as escentials.com.

ORBIS

The Japanese cosmetic company's award-winning Orbis U skincare range ($30 to $49) is an oil-free, minimalist and powerful three-step series that deeply hydrates all skin layers at a cellular level.

The products are now available at www.orbis.com.sg, Orbis Takashimaya, Robinsons Raffles City, Metro Causeway Point (M Beauty) and selected Sasa stores.