Beauty boost

ONLY GROUP

The local medical aesthetics group has launched two new non-invasive face and body offerings with no downtime.

ONLift is the latest Multi-Sequential Ultrasound facelift that delivers sequential pulses into the skin, from 1.5mm to 6mm.

This non-surgical procedure can be done to achieve desired skin tightness and maintain a youthful look, and for facial shape contouring, chin reduction and wrinkle reduction, delivering optimum results in three weeks.

ONLipo is a slimming technique that destroys stubborn fat pouches by using Multi-Sequential Ultrasound to break down up to 13mm depth of fat.

It can be used to treat arms, thighs, belly, chin, armpits and more.

ONLift (from $588) and ONLipo (from $788) are now available at all Only Aesthetics outlets.

INNISFREE

Formulated to address seven types of wrinkle concerns, the latest product update for the Korean brand's Wrinkle Science Range helps to reduce the appearance of ageing.

The line-up features four new products - Spot Treatment ($55), Oil Serum ($47), Eye Cream ($47) and Lifting Science Anti-Aging Band ($11 to $32).

Drawing from the key ingredient of Jeju seaweed, the Wrinkle Science Range improves the health and youthfulness of your skin with Marine Double-Defense.

The duo of Jeju seaweed ferment extract and Jeju seaweed omega oil deliver a potent blow to the pull of time.

The Wrinkle Science Range is now available at all Innisfree stores.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Created backstage to prep and transform the look of models' skin before fashion shows, the award-winning, best-selling, fast-acting moisturiser Charlotte's Magic Cream contains a matrix of oils and a "magic eight" of skin-saviour ingredients that flood your skin with moisture for a glowing, dewy, plumper-looking complexion.

They include vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, camellia oil, rosehip oil, shea butter, aloe vera and frangipani flower extract.

Charlotte Tilbury's Charlotte's Magic Cream ($150) is now available at select Sephora stores and sephora.sg