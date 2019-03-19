Beauty boosts

LA PRAIRIE

The Swiss skincare and beauty brand's haute rejuvenation experience starts with its latest innovation, the Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion ($1,000), where skin texture is refined, fine lines and wrinkles are smoothed and the appearance of elasticity is improved.

Enriched with the Platinum Peptide and powerful ingredients and further enhanced with La Prairie's exclusive Cellular Complex, the Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion is now available at La Prairie counters at Metro Paragon, Takashimaya, Tangs Plaza, Robinsons The Heeren and Robinsons Raffles City.

KATE TOKYO

Check out the Japanese cosmetics brand's latest eye make-up offerings for Spring.

The Kate Tokyo Dark Rose Shadow ($20) palette's artful texture and botanical-inspired hues promise a touch of feminine mystique.

With its sponge-tipped applicator and six shades (blues to greens, reds and browns), create alluring gradations for velvety "kissed by a rose" close-ups.

The Kate Tokyo Fit Rare Gel Pencil ($19.90) has been relaunched in a new shade of BR-2 Bitter Brown. Its waterproof and super-fine 1.5mm pencil hardens after application, so you never have to worry about smudges.

The products are available at Sasa, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, selected Watsons stores, Lazada and Shopee.

JEFFREE STAR COSMETICS

The popular make-up brand founded by US beauty guru and YouTube personality Jeffree Star has added three new products to its line-up in Singapore.

The Lip Ammunition ($32, four shades) is a lipstick that has rich pigment payoff, a flattering satin finish and one-swipe coverage, while Velour Lip Scrub ($22, five shades) buffs away dead skin for flawless lipstick application with its jojoba oil and Vitamin E. Skin Frost ($52, five shades) is an extremely pigmented and buttery-smooth highlighting powder that delivers a luminous frosted finish that lasts all day.

The products are available at escentials Paragon, escentials Tangs at Tangs Plaza and escentials.com.