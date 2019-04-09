Beauty boosts

TRESEMME

In partnership with local hair salon chain Monsoon Group, the US haircare brand's Hair Care Collection was recently reformulated and officially launched in nine Monsoon outlets and islandwide.

Formulated with eight precious oils, the new range features five variants to meet the needs of Asian hair and scalp: Keratin Smooth, Detox & Nourish, Total Salon Repair, Hair Fall Control and Scalp Care.

All TRESemme products ($7.90 to $15.90) are also now available at Watsons, Guardian and FairPrice stores. Its dry shampoo and styling products can be purchased only at Guardian.

GUERLAIN

Formulated with 97 per cent natural origin ingredients, mineral pigments and marine and plant active ingredients, the French perfume, cosmetic and skincare house's L'Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation reinvents make-up while guaranteeing performance with an impeccable and long-lasting hold.

Skin tone gets more even and luminous day after day, with pores less noticeable and pigmentation marks minimised.

A duo of extracts derived from red algae and tara gum lets skin breathe and protects it from pollution. White cocoa bean extract moisturises skin and protects it from harsh blue light, while technology inspired by probiotics and prebiotics balances skin and reinforces its barrier.

The L'Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation ($94) and L'Essentiel Retractable Foundation Brush ($77) are now available at Guerlain counters at Tangs Plaza, Takashimaya, Metro Paragon, Sephora Ion Orchard and Sephora The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

CARING SKIN

In support of Earth Day, the home-grown facial spa has announced a year-long initiative to make the world a greener place.

From tomorrow till April 9 next year, the brand will plant a native fruit tree in Rwanda in collaboration with non-profit organisation One Tree Planted for every bottle of Caring Skin product sold (via caringskin.store).

To commemorate this, Caring Skin will be offering an exclusive one-for-one tomorrow for 24 hours.

This initiative aims to empower the local Rwandan women, improve food security and protect the animals in the region.