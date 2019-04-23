Beauty boosts

KORA ORGANICS

The Australian skincare brand's Noni Glow Sleeping Mask is a lightweight, pillow-proof bouncy gel overnight treatment mask that boosts hydration to deliver smoother, plumper and more glowing skin.

It boasts powerful ingredients, including certified organic Silver Ear Mushroom, Coconut Milk, Caviar Lime and Kakadu Plum extracts to keep skin hydrated overnight for an even and radiant complexion the next morning.

Suitable for all skin types, Kora Organics' Noni Glow Sleeping Mask ($68) is now available at Sephora stores islandwide.

SOLEIL TOUJOURS

The US luxury organic and mineral suncare line delivers products that are 100 per cent coral reef safe and its operations run at a net zero carbon footprint.

Its star products include the 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 ($58), a photostable formula offering all-mineral broad-spectrum UV protection while moisturising and nourishing skin with potent antioxidants, vitamins and botanicals.

The Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30 ($55) protects delicate skin on the face and the weightless finishing mist leaves a matte finish and keeps make-up looking fresh, while the Perpetual Radiance Eye Glow + Illuminator SPF 15 ($98) has a 100 per cent mineral SPF formula that protects thin and delicate skin around the eyes from UV rays.

Soleil Toujours' products are now available on Sephora.sg.

SULWHASOO

Travel retailer Shilla Duty Free has partnered with the Korean skincare brand for the limited-edition First Care Capturing Moment & Concentrated Ginseng Skincare Set ($256), in celebration of Sulwhasoo's prized heritage ingredient, Korean ginseng.

A luxurious upgrade of the original Essential Trio Set, it features three bestsellers that deliver intensive anti-ageing solutions - the First Care Activating Serum EX Capturing Moment, Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Water and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Emulsion.

The set is available at Shilla Duty Free stores while stocks last.

Sulwhasoo has also released its Bloomstay Vitalizing Line. The Bloomstay Vitalizing Water ($98) contains a high concentration of plum blossoms to help reinvigorate skin with its anti-oxidant properties. It also keeps skin moisturised and supple with yuzu extract.

The Bloomstay Vitalizing Serum ($188) features an anti-glycation compound of five germinated fruits and seeds, while the Bloomstay Vitalizing Cream ($198) tightens skin and provides it with a natural glow.

The Bloomstay Vitalizing Line is now available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters.