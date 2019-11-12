Beauty boosts

CRABTREE & EVELYN

Marrying hydrating properties and innovative textures, the British lifestyle brand's Evelyn Rose range is a bold reinterpretation of the rose and the first product launch since its global rebranding.

Standout products include the Soft Touch Face Foam ($35.50), a multi-tasking cleanser comprising rejuvenating crambe abyssinica, soothing rosewater concentrate and moisturising coconut water, and Velvet Body Melt ($51.50), a hydrator infused with rosehip seed oil and rosewater concentrate.

The Evelyn Rose range - which also includes the Silky Body Lotion ($37), Satin Hand Cream ($34) and Lustrous Body Oil ($51.50) - is now available on www.crabtree-evelyn.com.sg.

REMESCAR

Combat your top eye woes with the Belgian medicated skincare brand's Eye Night Repair, an eye contour cream that helps to reduce the effects of ageing by nourishing, hydrating and retightening skin through a cellular contribution of oxygen and hydration through Remescar's exclusive i-Rep technology.

In 28 days, eye bags, crow's feet and dark circles will be reduced and sagging eyelids lifted by applying the product at night. Formulated with European cosmetic ingredients, the cream is non-toxic and suitable for all skin types and sensitive eyes. The Remescar Eye Night Repair ($56) is now available at Watsons, Guardian, Unity, HealthScoop, RedMart and Sasa as well as Watsons Online and Guardian Online.

AGELESS MEDI-AESTHETICS

The facial equivalent of the famed anti-ageing injectable treatment Rejuran, the Salmon DNA Repair Facial available at the medi-aesthetics clinic at Wheelock Place also features salmon-derived polydeoxyribonucleotides, a powerful ingredient that boosts tissue regeneration and rejuvenation of the skin.

The results include more refined pores, lighter acne scars, a reduction in sebum production and a supple and glowing complexion.

The therapy is suitable for all skin types and effective for acne scars. Enjoy a promotional price of $158 for the first trial and $988 for four sessions (usual price $450 and $1,800 respectively).