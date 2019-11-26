Beauty boosts

DIOR

The J'adore Divine Bath range from the French luxury house offers a cleansing ritual punctuated with sensorial pleasures that celebrate its legendary floral bouquet.

It starts with the gently foaming and silky J'adore Shower and Bath Oil ($78), followed by the beautifying body milk Lait Sublime ($100) enriched with cotton nectar and extract of jasmine blossom, and shimmering body gel Gelee d'Or ($147) which illuminates the skin.

They are now available at all Dior counters.

ELIZABETH ARDEN

The US beauty company's Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum is a dry oil serum that combines two powerhouse ingredients in one capsule: Vitamin C for brightening power and ceramides to prolong the skin's youthful glow.

Each capsule is supercharged with oil soluble Vitamin C that is 178 times more potent than traditional water soluble vitamin C, which typically dissipates after three hours, thus optimising delivery to the skin's surface.

The Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum ($81 or $153) is now available at Elizabeth Arden counters and ElizabethArden.com.

HANDMADE HEROES

Since 2015, the homegrown all-natural skincare and beauty brand has been committed to making quality, natural and clean skincare more affordable and accessible, with its collection of lip, face, hair and body care ($6.90 to $24.90).

From the Super Duper Nourishing Body Scrub (Rose Petals) and Beauty Warrior Face Mask (French Green Clay) to the Coco-Friggin' Fantastic Lip Balm and Drop Dead Gorgeous Dry Shampoo, all the products are vegan, paraben-free and do not contain preservatives and synthetic chemicals.

Handmade Heroes will be launching a 72-hour flash sale on Black Friday (Nov 29 to Dec 1) on www.handmadeheroes.com.sg, where shoppers can enjoy 25 per cent off all face masks, body scrubs and lip scrubs with the promo code YAY25OFF.