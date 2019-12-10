Beauty boosts

INNISFREE

The Korean naturalism brand ups the ante on sustainable beauty with its Recycled Coffee line, which uses waste coffee grounds from the Green Cafe at Innisfree Jeju House and upcycles them into safely processed coffee powder and coffee oil.

Harvesting its exfoliating and moisturising benefits for the ultimate daily pampering home spa experience, the range consists of the Purifying Body Wash ($22), Purifying Body Scrub ($28), Purifying Jelly Mask ($19) and Purifying Lip Scrub ($10) - created to promote skin cell turnover and add indulgence to your skincare and bathing rituals.

The Recycled Coffee is now available at all Innisfree Singapore stores.

DR.TWL CUSTOM LIP LAB

Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals' cosmeceutical make-up arm, the Pi Cosmeceutical Custom Makeup Lab, hosts the Dr.TWL Custom Lip Lab, a unique facility focusing on dermatologist-developed cosmeceutical lip serum-based lipsticks enriched with moisturising phytoceramides and anti-ageing salmon roe DNA for collagen regeneration.

They can be customised to any colour, with an iridescent long-lasting lip stain finish called the Pi Effect, a result of the team's research into colour science involving natural micas and microcrystals.

The lab is located on site as an extension of dermatologist practice TWL Specialist Skin & Laser Centre at Royal Square At Novena, and helmed by Dr Teo Wan Lin with a team of colour scientists and a head chemist.

The LipSerum Stick and is made of a unique formula that adopts the research team's microcrystal encapsulation technology.

Pure mineral pigments that are strictly approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the sensitive eye/lip area are used for the creation of lip colours.

The LipSerum Stick retails at $96.30 via bespoke appointment at drtwlderma.com/lip-lab-appointment, with full customisation of colours, shimmer effects and flavours.

CALVIN CHAN AESTHETIC AND LASER CLINIC

The medical aesthetic centre at Wheelock Place is offering a less invasive way to add volume and structure to the chin and jawline area with the Juvederm Volux facial filler ($856 a syringe), which promises to sculpt and restore the shape of the jawline with results that last between 12 to 18 months.

Containing a high concentration of hyaluronic acid and using the unique patented Vycross technology, it is formulated to restore and replace lost facial volume.

The hyaluronic acid base also has an added advantage of encouraging skin's natural collagen production for firmer and younger-looking skin.