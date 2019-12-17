Beauty boosts

KSISTERS

Achieving Korean "glass skin" has been made easy with the local premium K-beauty curator's limited-edition four-step skincare kits - spanning brightening, hydrating, acne and oil-control, and anti-ageing.

They include the Anti-Ageing Set ($218.03), which allows you to cleanse with the Bonabella Teatree Purifying Mask, prep with the Bonabella 28Days Return Booster, treat with the Ceramine Pure Collagen Mesh Mask, Bonabella Intensive Repair Eye Cream and Ceramine Everlasting Tone Up Mist and protect with the Bonabella UV Water Shield Sunblock.

There is also the Dry/Sensitive Skin Set ($170), Oily/Combination Skin Set ($149.60) and the set to brighten skin ($153).

The Ksisters kits are now available at Ksisters.sg

SKINCALORIES

The local skin mist brand is based on the principles of the five elements in traditional Chinese medicine, restoring health and vitality using herbs which balance wood, fire, earth, water and metal.

Its signature product, La La Lavender Active Glow Mist, is a lavender-infused deep hydration facial mist that caters to women embracing an on-the-go lifestyle.

It can be used as a moisturising spray or cooling refresher throughout the day with 100 per cent Environmental Working Group-certified ingredients from Busan, South Korea.

SkinCalories products ($45 to $120) are available from www.skincalories.com

The brand is also the official skincare partner of upcoming beauty concert SkinS Festival, which celebrates pop culture through music, wellness and technology. It takes place at Capitol Theatre on Dec 28 and features performances by Giant Pink, Kevin Woo and Jannine Weigel.

BYBI BEAUTY

The eco-friendly British skincare line has launched Crystal Clear, a balancing gel cleanser for maintaining the skin's healthy microbiome, and Babe Balm Bronze, the brand's very first colour cosmetic.

Boasting key ingredients like insulin, white willow bark, quartz powder and cypress and rosemary, the former leaves skin clear, refreshed and prepped for the rest of your skincare routine.

The latter is a highlighter with protective, moisturising skin benefits. It combines a glittering blend of natural mica powders for a coppery-gold finish that looks great on cheeks, eyelids, lips, collarbones or anywhere else that is up for a bit of shimmer.

The Bybi Beauty Crystal Clear Gel Cleanser ($46) and Babe Balm Bronze ($23) are now available at Sephora stores and online.