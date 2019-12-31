Beauty boosts

ANTEAGE MD

If you have time for only one facial in 2020, pamper yourself with the US skincare company's Signature Facetherapy which reduces wrinkles and pore size and lightens the effects of sun damage, while giving you the much-needed downtime in between appointments.

The treatment, which lasts 45 to 60 minutes, uses specially formulated AnteAge MD serums that are delivered into the skin via microdermabrasion, derma-rolling and ultrasound technology.

The AnteAge MD Signature Facetherapy ($450, including the home kit) is now available at NU.U MediSpa at Paragon Medical Suites (#09-22).

The Korean naturalism brand's Superfood From Jeju - Blueberry Rebalancing Skincare Line promises to rebalance and revitalise your skin with the power of nutrient-packed Jeju blueberries, a seasonal speciality of Jeju Island.

Using the green brewing method, the ingredients are slowly harnessed and carefully extracted over five times to fill each product with abundant nutrition.

The line-up includes the Cleansing Water ($13.50), 5.5 Cleanser ($8.50), Skin (a toner, $13.50), Lotion ($13.50), Cream ($16) and Watery Sun Cream ($15.50).

The Superfood From Jeju - Blueberry Rebalancing Skincare Line is now available exclusively on Innisfree Singapore's official e-store on Lazada.

New York-based celebrity hairstylist Helen Reavey has unveiled the world's first scalp and haircare formulas using a patented cold-processed technique, allowing Act+Acre's products to retain 97 per cent more active ingredients than traditional haircare.

Free of common irritants such as silicones, sulphates, parabens and gluten, the range is not only gentle on sensitive scalp, the brand is also environmentally sustainable, cruelty-free and certified vegan.

Act+Acre's signature Essential Trio hair products - Hair Cleanse ($41), Hair Conditioner ($41) and Scalp Detox ($62) - contain powerful botanicals, vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids and are now exclusively available at Sephora Ion and the e-store.