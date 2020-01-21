Beauty boosts

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN BEAUTY

The French luxury shoe brand's beauty line's luxurious new gift box is imagined exclusively for Chinese New Year and contains Christian Louboutin Beauty lipsticks and Loubilaques available in sizes of three or seven majestic lip colours (from $426 to $994).

The sleeve is embellished with golden images including the Christian Louboutin Beauty logo, the iconic Louboutin red shoe sole and - in a nod to the Year of the Rat - the adorable rat from Maison Christian Louboutin.

Choose from striking red matte lipsticks (Rouge Louboutin Matte, Triluna Matte, Dramadouce Matte), LoubiSequins (LoubiSequins Holog Pink, LoubiSequins Blush Rose, LoubiSequins Wine Berry) or classic best sellers (Rococotte Matte, Petal Rose Sheer, Loubibelle Lip Oil).

The Christian Louboutin Beauty Chinese New Year gift box is available at Tangs at Tang Plaza.

SUNDAY RILEY

The US skincare brand's Ice Ceramide Moisturising Cream is a rich pro-ceramide moisturiser powered by vitamin F, coconut and ceramides 3, 6 and 9 that delivers plump-looking, baby soft skin by replenishing lipid levels and strengthening skin's natural moisture barrier.

Beetroot and red algae extract balance and address the short- and long-term causes of dehydration, while the high concentration of fatty acids and antioxidants in pomegranate sterols protect skin from environmental stressors responsible for premature ageing.

Sunday Riley's Ice Ceramide Moisturising Cream ($95) is now available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

SABON

The Israeli beauty brand has introduced five hair care products as part of its new hair care line - a three-step hair care ritual comprising the Ultimate Scalp Scrub ($39), Essential Shampoo ($34) and 3-in-1 Sublime Mask ($39), complemented by two additional products, the Low Shampoo ($34) and Hair Serum ($44).

It comes in Sabon's two best and irresistible fragrances - Green Rose and Delicate Jasmine.

All the products are SLS and paraben free, and contain a combination of three precious natural oils - Marula, Abyssinian and Camellia.

The hair care line is now available at the Sabon boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Sabon counter at Tangs at Tang Plaza.