Beauty boosts

GUCCI BEAUTY

Created under the same paradigm as the Italian fashion house's lipstick collections is the new matte lipstick formula Rouge a Levres Mat, which boasts a clear, gelling soft wax base that works in harmony with the pigments to create an intense vivid tone with a matte finish.

It has a silk-like texture that delivers comfort without drying out lips or colour smudging.

All 28 shades are created with the formula that is dense in pure pigments, from nude to orange and pink, red, purple and even a shade of majestic green.

Rouge a Levres Mat ($53) is now available at Takashimaya Departmental Store.

KANEBO

Recapture your skin's youth and irresistible plumpness with the Japanese beauty brand's Wrinkle-Lift Serum.

Developed with the latest technology, this targeted anti-ageing serum significantly improves wrinkles in just four weeks, providing smoothing and firming effects for the area around the eyes, mouth and forehead.

The Wrinkle-Lift Serum ($180) is now available at Kanebo counters at OG Albert Complex and Takashimaya Departmental Store.

DRUNK ELEPHANT

Soak and revive with the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, a refreshing and nourishing addition to the US skincare brand's product range.

This cooling and quenching overnight mask plumps and restores with an electrolyte cocktail while strengthening the skin's acid mantle.

With a blend of barrier-replenishing ingredients including niacinamide, sodium PCA, plant squalane, five forms of ceramides, omega fatty acids and powerful antioxidants, F-Balm effectively rehydrates hungover, overly parched skin, making it soft and supple.

Tiny beads loaded with vitamin F explode during application to deliver extra emollience and soothing hydration.

F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial ($74) is now available at Sephora Ion Orchard or Ngee Ann City, as well as Sephora.sg