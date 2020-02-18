Beauty boosts

EUCERIN

The Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster is the latest addition to the dermo-cosmetic brand's Hyaluron-Filler range and comes in an innovative packaging that allows the 10 per cent pure Vitamin C in the formula to be freshly activated at first use.

With its combination of freshly activated Vitamin C - its concentration is 200 times higher than in an orange - and low-molecular hyaluronic acid, such anti-oxidative power boosts skin's radiance while plumping up wrinkles for a youthful and more radiant look, with noticeable improvements after just seven days of daily use.

Eucerin's Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster ($32) is available at Watsons and Guardian stores.

EUCERIN

FENTY BEAUTY

Up your eye make-up game with the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner and Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara from Barbadian pop star Rihanna's cosmetic brand.

The former delivers 20 of the most intense matte, metallic, shimmer and glitter eyeliner colours and its unique long-wearing, water-resistant formula is ultra-smooth and creamy, so you get the perfect amount of playtime before it sets in place to last all night.

Meanwhile, the latter's formula is proven to volumise, lengthen, lift and curl lashes with its lightweight, ultra-black formula that is specifically paired with an exclusive flat-to-fat brush.

Fenty Beauty's Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara ($39) is now available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg, while the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner ($33) launches on Thursday.

FENTY BEAUTY

DERMALOGICA

The US skincare brand's Phyto-Nature Firming Serum purports to reduce skin's visible age by five years and visible wrinkles after four weeks, as well as decrease the appearance of fine lines and double skin's luminosity after just one application.

The dual-phase product contains a firming phase powered by sapphire-bound biomimetic peptides to help firm skin and reinforce its defences against one's exposome, and a lifting phase powered by modern plant-based technology, ancient botanical wisdom and ingredients like Amazonian camu camu, Moroccan rockrose extract and Madagascar green coffee bean.

The Phyto-Firming Nature Serum ($238) is now available at the Dermalogica store at Jewel Changi Airport, all AsterSpring outlets and authorised Dermalogica skin centres.