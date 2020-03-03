Beauty boosts

CRABTREE & EVELYN

The British lifestyle brand's The Gardeners lifestyle collection comprises botanical sleep and superfood solutions crafted to nourish, balance and restore the skin and mind.

It incorporates three distinctive plant-powered product ranges: Sleep, Superfood and Seed, which harvest nature's finest ingredients, pouring them into an assortment of hair, body, skin and wellness products, like Stars In The Night Room Mist ($37), Falling Stars Body + Hair Overnight Oil ($44.50) and Sweet Dreams Overnight Mask ($66.50).

Crabtree & Evelyn's The Gardeners range is available at crabtree-evelyn.com.sg

CRABTREE & EVELYN

KVD VEGAN BEAUTY

The US cosmetics brand has introduced the XO Vinyl Lip Cream ($27), its first full-coverage lip gloss, and the covetable high-intensity Everlasting Blush ($38).

The former comes in six full coverage shades with a sexy vinyl shine finish, while the latter is a super pigmented blush in six blooms of colour with a long-lasting soft matte finish.

Both product shade ranges are inspired by the gorgeous hues of colourful blossoming flowers from peonies to dahlias, and are now available at all Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

KVD VEGAN BEAUTY

FOREO

The Swedish skintech powerhouse has added the Farm To Face Collection to its UFO Activated Mask range, consisting of five new formulas containing natural ingredients.

It includes the purifying green tea mask with ingredients from Japan, a nourishing coconut oil mask from Indonesia, the smoothing acai berry mask coming from the superfood-rich Brazil region, a revitalising manuka honey option from New Zealand and the hydrating Bulgarian rose mask.

The Farm to Face Collection ($29.90 for a pack of six) is now available at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Sephora stores and Sephora.sg, Foreo's official store on Lazada and foreo.com

FOREO

BURBERRY

The British beauty brand's Matte Glow is a new generation of foundation that perfects the complexion with a long-lasting luminous matte finish.

Its innovative second-skin formula blends seamlessly onto skin, delivering undetectable high coverage for a flawless yet natural result. It is also heat, humidity and pollution resistant, making it perfect for Singapore weather.

Burberry's Matte Glow Foundation ($85) is now available in 28 shades at Sephora Ion Orchard and Sephora.sg