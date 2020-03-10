Beauty boosts

KATE TOKYO

Create a picture-perfect canvas with the Japanese cosmetics brand's base-perfecting essentials.

A make-up primer that doubles up as a finisher and with UV protection to boot, the Kate Skin Color Control Base ($23, in four pastel shades) is designed to cover imperfections - uneven skin surfaces, dullness, redness and acne scars - while imparting a lit-from-within translucence, thanks to Kate Tokyo's Fit & Control formula which effectively colour corrects the skin.

The range also includes the Kate Brow Lasting Base ($19, in two colours), a waterproof eyebrow primer featuring a powerful adhering Powder Change cream formula that sets your brows in place all day.

Kate Tokyo's new products are now available at Don Don Donki, Lazada, Shopee, Welcia-BHG and select Watsons stores.

GUERLAIN

To recreate all benefits of a "seven-hour sleep" on the skin, the French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house has developed the Orchidee Imperiale Night Ritual, comprising the Sleeping Serum ($756) and L-Roller massage tool ($134).

Enriched with Night Cell Respiration technology, which delivers superior anti-ageing efficacy to the skin thanks to a powerful duo of orchids, the serum is designed to diffuse its ingredients directly into the skin to help relaunch cellular regeneration and combat nighttime hypoxia.

The L-Roller's toning massage action and light bead movement is then performed following the lymphatic system, leaving you with reduced face puffiness when you wake up.

The Orchidee Imperiale Night Ritual is now available at Guerlain counters at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya Department Store and Metro Paragon.

RYO

Say goodbye to post-colouring hair dryness and brittleness with the South Korean hair and scalp care brand's Ryo Mild Formula Hairdye Cream ($18.90), a gentler alternative to bring-home hair colouring kits.

This seven-free hair dye is packed with high concentrations of naturally derived ingredients such as Korean ginseng, red ginseng and sophora root as well as herbal conditioning essence to nourish and protect both scalp and hair - all while giving you long-lasting colour coverage.

The Ryo Mild Formula Hairdye Cream ($18.90), which comes in handy sachets designed for regular root touch-ups, is now available at select Guardian outlets, guardian.com.sg and lazada.sg/shop/ryo

SKINBETTER SCIENCE

Featuring proprietary AlphaRet technology, the US clinical skincare company's Intensive AlphaRet Overnight Cream combines retinoids with AHAs to visibly improve wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and open pores, without compromising skin comfort.

The award-winning formulation is designed to rejuvenate even the most sensitive of skins within 12 weeks.

Glycolic acid smoothes the complexion and increases AlphaRet efficacy, while antioxidants and skin-calming ubiquinone and bisabolol extracts neutralise free radicals and soothe skin.

Skinbetter Science's Intensive AlphaRet Overnight Cream ($190) is available at selected clinics including Ageless Medical, Freia Medical, NU.U Aesthetics & Wellness Clinic, Sozo Aesthetic Clinic, Astute Medical Centre, The Artisan Clinic, Dr D Aesthetics Medical Clinic and Lux Medical Aesthetic Clinic.