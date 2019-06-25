Beauty boosts

ONLY AESTHETICS

Lose weight, improve sleep and burn up to 1,500 calories in one session with the local aesthetic brand's Cryotherapy weight loss solution.

Individuals are exposed to cool, dry, air vapours at a below-freezing temperature of minus 110 deg C for up to three minutes.

After the treatment, the newly-oxygenated, nutrient-rich blood rushes throughout the body, promoting improved immunity levels, metabolic rate, cell renewal and natural pain relief.

The nitrogen-free Cryotherapy ($98 a session) is now available at Slimpify at Royal Square at Novena and Only Aesthetics at Raffles Place.

PHOTO: ONLY AESTHETICS

PAUL & JOE BEAUTE

From now till end-September, stop by the Japanese make-up brand's limited-period pop-up store at Isetan Scotts Level 1 to check out its award-winning Foundation Primer ($68), which contains lavender pearl that brightens the skin of Asian women and provides a graceful lustre.

It creates a clear and more sculpted finish with light-controlling effect and serum-level treatment effect.

Meanwhile, Paul & Joe Beaute's Illuminating Loose Powder ($68) also contains lavender pearl that reflects light to brighten, lighten and even out the skin's appearance for a complexion that appears flawless

PHOTO: PAUL & JOE

CLARINS

Give your peepers a lift with the French skincare brand's new addition to its Extra-Firming line, the Extra Firming Yeux eye contour.

It was specially developed to target the major problem areas for women in their mid-30s - wrinkles, under eye puffiness and dark circles.

The product contains extracts of Mitracarpus and Kangaroo flower - the former reducing the look of puffiness and dark circles while the latter has recognised draining properties.

The Extra-Firming Yeux ($98) is now available at Clarins counters islandwide and on www.clarins.com