Beauty boosts

LUCIDO-L

The newest additions to the Japanese haircare brand's leave-on treatment range - the Argan Oil Sheer Gloss and Argan Oil Essence ($16.90 each) - complete the range with a quick and convenient solution to resolve every woman's hair needs and concerns, such as split ends and hair breakages.

The brightening quality of Abyssinian oil paired with the highly moisturising argan oil in the Argan Oil Sheer Gloss makes for the perfect formula to help achieve healthy-looking hair with a touch of glow.

And for those with coarse, unruly locks, the Argan Oil Essence is packed with softening ingredients and boasts a luxurious milky texture that helps fight frizz and smoothen out dry tresses.

LUCIDO-L

The products are now available online and in-store at Watsons and Guardian.

OLAY

The US skincare brand has launched its first retinol range, featuring a proprietary retinoid complex.

Users can expect plumper, brighter and more youthful-looking skin in just 24 hours and see true transformation after 28 days.

The range consists of three products: Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Serum ($54.90), Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturiser ($54.90) and Olay Retinol24 Night Eye Cream ($54.90).

OLAY

The range is now available online and in-store at Watsons, FairPrice and Guardian.

SPA ESPRIT

The home-grown wellness group has joined forces with local distillery Compendium for its limited-edition Gin and Detox Plantation Shower Gel, an invigorating and refreshing product that smells like the cocktail and cleanses the skin and detoxifies the body at the same time.

It is infused with juniper berry, lemon peel, clary sage and torch ginger essential oil, which is well known for treating digestive problems and boosting circulation.

Juniper reduces fluid retention and removes toxins; lemon uplifts the senses and promotes circulation; while clary sage complements the blend with its calming and soothing properties.

SPA ESPRIT

The shower gel ($39) is now available at www.beautyemporium.shop.

INNISFREE

The star product of the Korean naturalism beauty brand's Brightening Pore Line, the Brightening Pore Serum ($52), will make caring for your blemishes easy as ABC.

Formulated with triple vitamin derivatives and Jeju hallabong peel extracts, it is clinically proven that after six weeks of daily use, pigmented areas were reduced by 57.3 per cent while skin tone irregularities decreased by 8.3 per cent.

The rest of the range comprises the Facial Cleanser ($16), Skin (toner, $39), Spot Treatment ($44), Priming Cream ($44) and Sleeping Mask ($31).

INNISFREE

Purchase the serum on innisfree's flagship e-store on Lazada and Shopee and receive a complimentary two-piece Brightening Pore Skincare kit, limited to the first 100 shoppers, while stocks last.