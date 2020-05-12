Beauty boosts

HUXLEY

From now till June 25, the minimalist Korean skincare brand is running a promotion on its signature Huxley Oil Essence by offering it at $45.90 (usual price $59).

Formulated with prickly pear seed oil and cactus extract, this lightweight oil essence deeply nourishes skin and leaves it energised and revitalised.

Get the Huxley Healing Mask Keep Calm (worth $38) with purchase of any serum.

PHOTO: HUXLEY

All full-sized Huxley products are available at huxley.sg, while selected Huxley products and the Huxley Antioxidant Routine On A Journey trial kit are available exclusively at selected Guardian stores and guardian.com.sg.

DERMA LAB

Bio-essence's new skincare brand is hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and formulated for sensitive Asian skin.

The entire line is formulated with Derma Mimic Complex that repairs skin damaged by skin barrier impairment.

The products include the Hydraceutic Cera-Repair Cream ($39.90), Hydraceutic Ceramide Repair Liquid ($39.90), Hydraceutic Micro Micellar Water ($26.90), Hydraceutic Amino Gentle Cleanser ($19.90), Lumiclar Anti-Hyperpigmentation Serum ($39.90), Lumiclar Pure Vitamin C15 Serum ($69.90), Hydraceutic Double Power Vitamin Concentrate ($49.90) and Lumiclar Mandelic Renewal Serum ($59.90).

PHOTO: DERMA LAB

Derma Lab is exclusively available at watsons.com.sg and Watsons stores islandwide.

CLEO BEAUTY CHAT

Tune in to this new Instagram live series every Wednesday as Cleo's beauty editor Smita Desouza chats with beauty experts for tips on improving your skin.

(Above) Cleo's new Instagram live series is on every Wednesday. PHOTO: SPH

Chantecaille's regional manager (Asia) Harvey Tsao will talk about how to reduce puffiness with a simple face massage (May 13, 9pm), Sigi Skin founder and managing director Xenia Wong will discuss what goes into a minimalist skincare routine (May 20, 9.30pm) and Charlotte Tilbury's National Pro Artist (UK) SJ Wai O'Flynn will dish on how to get glowing skin with an at-home facial (May 27, 9pm).

AHC

The Korean skincare brand introduces its Peony Bright range of products that offer brightening and illuminating effects.

Remove dead skin cells and impurities with the Deep Cleansing Foam ($30) and Clearing Toner ($42). Continue with intensive brightening products such as the Luminous Serum ($48) and Spot Corrector ($42), and get tone enhancement with the Toning Up Cream ($55).

PHOTO: AHC

The AHC Peony Bright range is available at selected Watsons stores, Lazada and Shopee.