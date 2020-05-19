Beauty boosts

ANNA SUI

Feel refreshed and moisturised with the US beauty brand's Summer 2020 Skincare Line, comprising five facial toners ($48 each) formulated with plant extracts.

The Cool Lotion instantly cools down and tightens skin with an astringent effect and improves the skin's barrier function, while the Rich Lotion locks in moisture and helps skin retain it for a long time.

The Plumping Lotion improves skin texture with age-appropriate care and delivers suppleness for improved firmness and radiance, the Clear Lotion replenishes skin with moisture and forms an invisible veil over skin to make it smoother and clearer, and the Smoothing Lotion turns sticky, oily skin into silky smooth skin.

They are now available at the official Anna Sui store on Lazada and Zalora.

SUPERGOOP!

The US beauty brand's Glowscreen SPF 40 is a one-step hydrator, instant glowing primer and broad spectrum SPF 40 sunscreen that is suitable for normal to dry skin types.

It boasts a lightweight pearlescent formula that creates a perfectly dewy canvas for make-up, while shielding skin from broad spectrum UV rays and the blue light that comes from your phone and computer.

Containing clean chemical SPF 40 actives, hydration and tech protection, Glowscreen's sheer liquid texture also acts as a luminous base that gives your skin a healthy dose of pearlescence.

The Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 ($55) is now available at Sephora.sg

BHUMAN

The Singapore-based beautytech start-up - which was part of the Textile and Fashion Federation's The Bridge Fashion Incubator programme - has launched BClean, its first skincare product designed to combat climate change.

A 100 per cent plant-based, pH-balanced waterless facial wash powder, it is packaged in handcrafted bamboo, the world's fastest-growing plant and hence a highly renewable and sustainable resource. Refills are available in recyclable aluminium bottles.

Visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/bhuman/bhuman-waterless-skincare for 48-hour deals ending on May 21 at 9pm, including a two-month supply of BClean at $68 (usual price $128). BHuman's crowd-funding campaign will end on June 18, after which it will be available at full price at www.bhuman.store