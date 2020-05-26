Beauty boosts

JOWAE

The Jowae Laboratory, the first brand of phytoactive skincare products resulting from French-Korean research, has launched its moisturising shower care range that will awaken your senses. It features the Hibiscus Relaxing, Ginger Stimulating and Bamboo Water Revitalising moisturising shower gels.

Providing natural and dermo-efficient care, they are suitable for all skin types - including sensitive skin - and are made of biodegradable cleansing bases and vegan formulas.

The Jowae moisturising shower gels ($14.90 and $24.90) are now available at www.jowae.sg, Qoo10, Shopee and Lazada.

THEFACESHOP

Developed with everyone in mind, including children above one year old and those with sensitive skin, the Dr.Belmeur Mild Derma body line from the Korean skincare and cosmetics brand contains hypoallergenic ingredients without added fragrances or additives.

Formulated with the patented Skin-Sync RX formula that contains ceramide, panthenol and shea butter, it creates a long-lasting moisture barrier that helps to soothe and hydrate the skin with just one application.

The Dr.Belmeur Mild Derma body line - which comprises the body wash ($30), lotion ($43) and body cream ($30) - is now available on TheFaceShop's official online stores on Zalora and Lazada.

THEFACESHOP

THE BODY SHOP

The new and improved Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion ($45) from the English cosmetics, skincare and perfume brand now has a higher protection of SPF50+ PA++++ and provides protection against both indoor and outdoor pollution.

The non-greasy, lightweight formula doubles as a moisturiser, and the product is vegan and suitable for sensitive skin.

Made with red algae extract and vitamin C, it also helps your skin look brighter and healthier.

The Body Shop's Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion is now available on Lazada, Shopee and Pandamart.

THE BODY SHOP

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

The English make-up brand's Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir's ($170) supercharged, crystal-infused formula has been designed by expert scientists and globally renowned facialists to address the most universal skin concerns and deliver clinically tested visible results.

It contains the now-legendary Tilbury Magic 8 complex, along with a new roster of breakthrough scientific ingredients and plant adaptogens to tackle clarity, radiance, texture and skin resilience.

They include the holistic 5-Crystal Complex, next-generation Golden Vitamin C, breakthrough peptides for targeting wrinkles and hydration powerhouse polyglutamic acid.

Charlotte Tilbury's Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir is now available at Sephora.sg.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

CAUDALIE

The French skincare brand's latest product from the Vinoperfect series, the Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Moisturiser, is an effective solution for women of all skin types who want to correct or prevent dark spots caused by the sun, acne or pregnancy.

Enriched with potent active ingredients that act in synergy to keep skin radiant throughout the day, this day cream with a gel texture is a natural solution to brighten your complexion, giving you an instant boost of radiance.

The Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Moisturiser ($72) is now available at Sephora.sg.