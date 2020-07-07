Beauty boosts

LIESE

Say goodbye to stubborn flyaways and hello to manageable and moisturised smooth hair with the Japanese beauty brand's Styling Oil Mist.

Containing Liese's hair flow control technology and paired with a refreshing floral fragrance, the product helps to gets rid of hair tangles easily with just a few sprays and comes in a non-sticky and lightweight formula with a quick-dry finish - perfect for those who are always on the go.

The Liese Styling Oil Mist ($14.90) is available at all leading pharmacies, personal care stores and supermarkets.

ANESSA

The latest Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk SPF 50+ PA++++ ($41.90) from Shiseido's top suncare brand in Japan now comes enhanced with a triple defence technology for greater protection when in contact with sweat, water or heat.

The new thermo booster technology is added to protect your skin against rising temperatures. So when it gets hot, your body heat reacts with the sunscreen to provide even stronger UV protection.

The Perfect UV Sunscreen Bubble Spray SPF 50+ PA++++ ($32.90), featuring a cutting-edge SPF format that uses large bubbles to produce an instant cooling effect upon application, was also launched recently.

These Anessa products are available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Metro, Robinsons and online at watsons.com.sg, Shopee, Lazada, RedMart and Qoo10.

BIODERMA

The French dermatological skincare brand's Atoderm Mains & Ongles (Ultra-Nourishing and Repairing Hand and Nail Cream) is your latest solution for dry and damaged hands, and brittle nails.

On top of shea oil and DAF complex, it contains a biological agent that creates a protective coat of hydrogel on the skin's surface that lasts even after repeated washing of hands.

It also corrects a lack of cutaneous hydration by strengthening the skin barrier, and captures and retains ambient water by adapting to atmospheric humidity. The cream nourishes and repairs by restoring the skin's barrier function for optimum protection, and it increases sensitive skin's tolerance threshold as well.

Bioderma's Atoderm Mains & Ongles ($15.90) is available exclusively at Watsons.