Beauty boosts

MOIST DIANE

Japan's No. 1 silicone-free haircare brand introduces its first leave-in treatment series, the Diane Perfect Beauty Outbath, which offers the perfect finishing touch to any haircare routine so tresses are well-nourished, hydrated and manageable.

The range consists of three products of different textures - the 11-in-1 Perfect Mist, Perfect Oil and Perfect Moist Essence ($19.90 each). Each is infused with the brand's proprietary blend of organic argan oil, beauty keratin and other powerhouse botanical extracts to provide a beauty elixir for various hair types.

The Diane Perfect Beauty Outbath series is now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Don Don Donki, BHG, Welcia-BHG, Tokyu Hands, Lazada and Shopee.

SUISAI

The new Beauty Clear Line from the Japanese skincare brand comes in four kinds of facial wash and make-up removers with different textures and formats to suit every woman's cleansing needs.

Comprising the Shake Cleansing ($27), Jelly Cleansing ($36), Micro Wash ($27) and Clear Powder Wash N ($27), the range boasts high quality products with an enzyme-activated formula to remove impurities, leaving skin silky smooth and making cleansing a joy for the senses.

Suisai's Beauty Clear Line is now available at selected Watsons stores and www.watsons.com.sg, selected Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG stores, as well as Lazada and Shopee.

SENKA

Dermatologically tested and free of harmful additives such as alcohol, fragrance and colourant, the Japanese skincare brand's Suijyun Deep Moist range is designed to replicate the benefits of a mask and give you beautiful bare skin.

It is made up of star product Gel Cream ($21.90), Lotion I ($17.90, for normal and combination to oily skin), Lotion II ($17.90, for normal to dry skin) and Emulsion ($17.90). The key driver behind this hydrating offering is the Natu-ence Formulation, which uses Shiseido's skincare science technology to deliver the benefits of naturally derived ingredients such as marine collagen, rice bran oil, honey and white cocoon essence deep into the skin's layers.

The Senka Suijyun Deep Moist range is now available at Watsons, Guardian, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG and Shopee.

DERMA LAB

Supplement your skincare routine with new items from Bio-essence's new skincare brand.

The fast-absorbing Hydraceutic Oligopeptide Eye Cream-Gel ($39.90) is designed to brighten and soothe the delicate eye area and is enriched with oligopeptides - renowned for boosting collagen production and erasing dark circles.

Meanwhile, the Hydraceutic Hydrogen Soothing Water ($12.90) is an ultra-fine mist that is formulated with molecular hydrogen, a powerful antioxidant that neutralises harmful free radicals and reduces skin stress and inflammation, thus alleviating skin irritation instantly.

Lastly, reduce excess sebum and shine with the soap-free Sebumclar Clarifiant Gel Cleanser ($21.90). Oily and blemish-prone skin is hydrated and soothed as a result of a strengthened skin barrier afforded by the Derma Mimic Complex in its formulation.

Derma Lab is now available at www.watsons.com.sg and Watsons stores islandwide.