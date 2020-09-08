Beauty boosts

MOIST DIANE

The Japanese silicone-free haircare brand's latest product range, Miracle You, is uniquely designed for hair colour protection and intense damage repair.

Using its newest proprietary technology that combines three breakthrough key ingredients - plant-derived Organic Ghee Oil, Polycare and Borealine - the triple repair formulation offers deep conditioning and promises up to 90 per cent reduction of split-ends and breakages in just one wash.

At the same time, it retains the vibrancy of hair colour with a protective barrier coat to fight the frizz and protect against free radicals and UV rays for up to eight hours. The Diane Perfect Beauty Miracle You series - comprising the shampoo and treatment ($18.90), hair mask ($19.90) and hair serum ($20.90) - is now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Don Don Donki, BHG, Welcia-BHG, Tokyu Hands, myCK, Shopee and Lazada.

PHOTO: MOIST DIANE

LIESE

If you are looking for a fuss-free and quick way to refresh your crowning glory, the Japanese beauty brand's Blaune Hair Mascara offers instant grey hair coverage in just one stroke - leaving a soft, natural finish without any stiffness.

It boasts a special blend formulated to disperse pigment finely and evenly throughout hair to achieve long-lasting coverage, with just a small amount of product.

Water- and sweat-resistant, it lasts for a whole day. Upon application, the hair mascara dries down in 30 seconds, and can be easily rinsed off in the shower.

The Liese Blaune Hair Mascara ($13.90) comes in three shades - natural brown, dark brown and natural black - and is now available at all leading pharmacies, personal care stores and supermarkets.

PHOTO: LIESE

LA PRAIRIE

The luxury Swiss skincare and beauty brand has reimagined its bestselling Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, merging its two most potent and advanced caviar technologies for the first time.

Together, Caviar Premier and Caviar Absolute create one unequalled, gravity-defying serum that visibly lifts, resculpts contours and recaptures harmony.

The formula is further enhanced with La Prairie's exclusive Cellular Complex, which gives new life and energy back to the skin by targeting essential cells and components of the extracellular matrix for a rejuvenated appearance.

The Skin Caviar Liquid Lift ($1,070) is now available at La Prairie counters at Metro Paragon, Takashimaya, Tang Plaza, Robinsons The Heeren and Robinsons Raffles City.

PHOTO: LA PRAIRIE

LOVE BEAUTY AND PLANET

The ethically and environmentally-aware US personal care brand continues its commitment to keeping coasts healthy and seas clean with the launch of its new Clean Oceans Editions hair and body products, packaged in bottles made from 100 per cent ocean-bound plastic.

It features two collections - Sea Salt & Bergamot and Blue-Green Algae & Eucalyptus shampoo, conditioner and body wash, inspired by ocean scents and key ingredients.

Each product is made with sustainably sourced ingredients and infused with ethically sourced fine fragrances.

PHOTO: LOVE BEAUTY AND PLANET

The Love Beauty And Planet Clean Oceans Edition ($10.90 to $13.90) is now available at selected Watsons stores, Watsons Online and RedMart.