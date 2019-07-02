Beauty boosts

THEFACESHOP

The Korean cosmetics label has launched VDIVOV, a professional make-up brand from LG Household & Health Care offering lipsticks, base make-up, eyeliners and mascaras.

Items include the Lip Cut Rouge Velvet ($29), a semi-matte lipstick that provides bold coverage in a single stroke along with a velvety texture, and the Double Stay Dual Concealer (SPF30 PA++, $22), a double-sided creamy concealer with both liquid and stick- type formula.

Discover VDIVOV at TheFaceShop #BeautyCentral pop-up store event at Plaza Singapura's Atrium from now to Sunday, 10am to 10pm, and also at 13 TheFaceShop - Nature Collection stores.

AHC

The Korean aesthetic skincare brand's suncare trio boasts three SPF-powerful products to shield your skin from harmful rays, damage and premature ageing.

The AHC Natural Perfection Fresh Sun Stick ($34.50 to $48) is an anti-ageing, broad spectrum waterproof facial sunscreen that moisturises, brightens and protects the skin, while the AHC Natural Perfection Moist Sun Cream ($34.50) is specially designed for comfortable wear without oiliness and stickiness on all skin types.

Lastly, the AHC Natural Perfection Aqua Sun Spray ($34.50 to $48.50) moisturises while brightening and hydrating the skin for a glowy and youthful complexion, and it contains long-lasting UV protection of up to SPF50 PA++++.

AHC's suncare trio is now available at selected Watsons stores and online on Watsons, Lazada, Zalora and Shopee.

NIVEA

The German personal care brand's Professional Micellar Water ($19.90) is gentle enough for your skin yet powerful enough to melt away stubborn make-up without leaving your face feeling greasy.

Tried and tested by UK and Singapore make-up artists and suitable for the face and eyes, it has a unique bi-phase formula that deeply cleanses and cares for skin and also comes in Micellar Wipes ($10.90) for added convenience.

The Nivea Professional Micellar Water is now available at all Guardian and Watsons stores, Cold Storage, Giant, NTUC FairPrice and other major retail stores, while the Micellar Wipes are exclusively available at all Watsons stores.