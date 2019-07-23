Beauty boosts

FENTY BEAUTY

Get kiss-worthy lips anytime and anywhere with Rihanna's cosmetics line's Pro Kiss'r collection, which is 100 per cent cruelty-free.

The Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm ($28) is a creamy moisture-lock lip balm that smooths, softens and imparts an invisipink sheen for all skin tones and lip tones to prep lips, whether for lipstick application or to be worn alone.

It is accompanied by the Pro Kiss'r Lip-Loving Scrubstick ($25), a fuss-free lip scrub in a twist-up stick packed with apricot seed scrubbers to gently exfoliate and nourish for instantly smooth and soft lips.

Fenty Beauty's Pro Kiss'r collection is available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

INNISFREE

The K-beauty natural cosmetics brand's limited BT21 edition is created by Line Friends and consists of best-selling products such as the volcanic cluster line, cleanser set and adorable promotional gifts.

Control excessive sebum and remove impurities from skin for a refreshing finish with Jeju Volcanic Pore Toner 2X ($30), or clear excess sebum and fine dust effectively with Universtar BT21 Limited Edition Super Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask 2X ($29).

Aside from these two new products, there is also the Volcanic Pore Clay Mask and Cleansing Foam Special Set with Universtar BT21 characters like Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata and Cooky ($34).

Spend $100 and above to receive a BT21 Beach Towel Set and Whitening Pore Trio Kit. The BT21 line is available at all innisfree stores.

MOIST DIANE: PHOTO: MOIST DIANE

MOIST DIANE

The Japanese haircare brand's Perfect Beauty Hair Masks range comes in three variants, Extra Damage Repair, Extra Smooth & Straight and Extra Moist & Shine ($18.90), and features a combination of the best of nature and science.

Each is enriched with Ecocert-certified organic argan oil and customised Beauty Keratin to cater to the hair concerns of Asian women.

The masks come power-packed with seven times more Beauty Keratin and three times more argan nano-repair technology to help reverse a year's worth of hair damage in 30 seconds.

Visit Plaza Singapura from today till July 28, 10.30am to 10pm, to check out Moist Diane's Perfect Beauty Lab pop-up. The Perfect Beauty series is available at Watsons, FairPrice, Tokyu Hands, BHG, Welcia-BHG and Don Don Donki.