Beauty boosts

BY TERRY

The French beauty brand's Glow-in-Rose Collection is infused with rose-based technology that helps revive and restore skin's natural radiance to get you positively glowing.

Available in four universal flattering shades, the Brightening CC Powder ($89) can act as a radiance booster or to highlight key facial features, while the Brightening CC Serum ($135) is a multi-purpose lightweight formula that can be used as a primer or alone, under or over make-up, all over the face or on specific areas such as arms, legs and decolletage.

Lastly, the Baume de Rose L'Huile All-Over Oil ($102) is a dry multi-purpose oil that leaves skin feeling supple and ultra-soft, while the Baume de Rose Tinte Le Stick Levres Lip Care ($50) subtly enhances and plumps lips.

By Terry's Glow-in-Rose Collection is available at Escentials Tangs, Escentials Paragon and Escentials.com, and www.sephora.sg

PEAU PEAU BEAUTY

The homegrown brand offers a suite of effective and affordable skincare and make-up products that give you healthier-looking skin.

Its cleansers, toners, moisturisers, masks, facial powders, highlighters and more ($4 to $60) are curated from brands from South Korea, Taiwan and Australia and formulated without potentially harmful ingredients and irritants. They deliver clean formulations, are safe for sensitive Asian skin, and are cruelty-free.

Peau Peau Beauty is available at www.peaupeaubeauty.com.

CALVIN CHAN AESTHETIC & LASER CLINIC

The new-generation Thermage FLX ($4,500, for 45 minutes), now available at the medical aesthetic centre at Wheelock Place, is used to tighten, gently lift and contour skin with no down time, producing an overall younger-looking appearance.

It features a new optimised energy delivery algorithm, AccuREP technology, which measures and tunes the amount of energy delivered to the patient and treatment area.

It also reduces treatment time by 25 per cent and is suitable for those looking to achieve smoother and tighter skin with less sagging, have a more defined jawline and chin contour, and softened wrinkles and fine lines.