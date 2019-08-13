Beauty boosts

AGELESS MEDI-AESTHETICS

Get rid of stubborn or excess fat with the revolutionary body-contouring machines - TruSculpt iD and ReduStim - at the spa arm of Ageless Medical helmed by Dr Lam Bee Lan at Wheelock Place.

TruSculpt iD ($1,588 for six applicators, usual price is $1,200 for four applicators) is clinically proven to achieve up to 24 per cent reduction in the pinchable fat layer after just one treatment.

Meanwhile, ReduStim ($99 for first trial and $2,400 for 12 sessions, usual price is $250 a session) is a CE-marked treatment that uses a low-frequency but deep- penetrating biomagnetic field to achieve lipolysis, progressively breaking down subcutaneous fat as well as visceral fat.

SHILLA X TOM FORD

Take glamour to the next level with Shilla Duty Free's global exclusive offering, the Tom Ford Lip Colour X3 Set.

It features three of the US fashion house's hottest and most alluring shades of all time - #16 Scarlet Rouge, #15 Wild Ginger and #09 True Coral - that reflect its modern ideal of essential make-up colours.

The high-pigment lipsticks are formulated with rare and exotic ingredients including soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil.

The Tom Ford Lip Colour X3 Set ($168.60) is now available at Shilla Duty Free stores at Changi Airport Terminals 2, 3 and 4.

BABOR

Transform your skin in seven days with the German skincare brand's ampoule concentrates.

Each glass vial contains 2ml of serum, minimal preservatives and is sealed at 1,200 deg C to ensure freshness, allowing for eight times faster absorption by the skin than usual moisturisers.

With over 15 ampoules, there is something for every skin concern.

Babor ampoule concentrates ($43.50 to $107 per box of three to seven ampoules) is available on Beauty Emporium (https://beautyemporium. shop/) and Spa Esprit Wheelock, Great World City and Raffles City Shopping Centre.