Beauty boosts

PONY EFFECT

The Korean make-up brand's Thunder Palette is an all-in-one limited-edition face palette consisting of four eyeshadow shades, three blushers, two shading colours and one highlighter created to perfectly contour and enhance Asian skin tones.

The versatile metallic eyeshadow shades take you from day to night and create the most mesmerising, shimmery eye look for any occasion, while the blush shades come in a pinky nude, sultry coral and deep red.

Pony Effect's Thunder Palette ($75.90) is available at Watsons stores at Bugis Junction, ION Orchard, Ngee Ann City, Suntec City, Jem, Nex and Plaza Singapura.

PHOTO: PONY EFFECT

ROVECTIN

Birthed with the mission to provide skincare products for cancer patients suffering from adverse side effects to their skin caused by chemotherapy and radiation treatment, the Korean dermo-cosmetic skincare brand believes in creating clean and non-toxic skincare solutions that restore the skin deep down to its natural healthy state.

Produced in Santa Monica, California, the products are free of carcinogenics, fragrances, artificial colourants and parabens.

Rovectin's Aqua Enriched Line ($29.90 to $79.90), Barrier Repair Line ($44.90 to $49.90), Cica Care Line ($49.90 to $59.90) and UV Protector Line ($49.90) are available exclusively at selected Watsons stores, Shopee, RedMart and Lazada.

PHOTO: ROVECTIN

NIOXIN

The US hair care brand's newly-formulated 3-part Systems and targeted 3D Solutions ($22 to $134) provide an innovative skincare-inspired approach to strengthen, nourish and treat hair from its foundation, forming a complete day-to-night care routine for thicker and fuller hair.

New additions to the range include the 3D Intensive Care - four products that provide extended care from the salon to the home with technologies that provide an instant boost to thinning hair and helps to form a barrier against damage to the hair cuticle - and the 3D Instant Fullness, the perfect dry shampoo designed to give up to two times fuller hair within seconds.

PHOTO: NIOXIN

This range is available at Nioxin Advanced Care Boutiques and www.lazada.sg/shop/nioxin-singapore.