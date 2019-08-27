Beauty boosts

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN BEAUTY

Sparkle with the limited edition Loubiglittergloss from the French luxury shoe brand's beauty line.

The collection of glittery, ultra-glossy lip colour turns up the heat with its six brilliant red shades, each one a glistening take on Christian Louboutin's signature hue.

The new formula is ultra-pigmented and high-shine, while the bottle is crystal-clear and carved with an intricate mermaid tail pattern to encapsulate the opulent colour.

Mounted with a small ring threaded with coloured ribbons, the vial can even be worn as a pendant.

The Loubiglittergloss ($134) is now available at the Christian Louboutin Beauty counter at Tangs at Tang Plaza and www.tangs.com.

NATURALLY SERIOUS

Taking pride in being clean and ethical, the US skincare line's products combine powerful natural ingredients with cutting-edge technology.

Formulated with a blend of six antioxidants - pomegranate, goji berry, grape seed, green tea, red tea and white tea - it has been clinically tested to combat visible signs of ageing caused by UV rays, pollution and free radical damage.

The range includes the Get Even Cold-Pressed Peel Pads ($63), Zero Baggage Anti-Dark Circle Eye Cream ($74), Skin Warrior Moisturizing Protective Cream ($78), Supercharge Anti-Oxidant Moisture Serum ($89) and Lip Service 3-in-1 Lip Serum ($27).

Naturally Serious is now available at Sephora.sg.

SPACIO CLINIC

Established in July 2018, the aesthetic clinic at Orchard Xchange (#B1-39/40) focuses on non-invasive cosmetic dermatology and medispa treatments covering beauty, slimming and hair removal.

Its signature treatments include the Hydraskin Booster ($298 for 60 minutes, trial price $68) and Lavieen BB Laser ($600 for 60 minutes, trial price $350).

The former uses patented technology to cleanse, exfoliate, extract and treat the skin. The latter uses a 1,927nm Thulium laser to improve elasticity and minimise hair follicles and wrinkles by treating pigmented skin lesions and promoting collagen production. It promises results after one session.